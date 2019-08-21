Posted: Aug 21, 2019 9:52 AMUpdated: Aug 21, 2019 9:55 AM

Garrett Giles

There is plenty to be excited about with a new school year upon the Bartlesville Public Schools District.

Superintendent Chuck McCauley said student enrollment this year is one thing to be proud of so far. District-wide, enrollment is up by 70 students.

Superintendent McCauley said things are off and running. He said everyone is excited to be back in school. For some teachers and staff, it was as if the 2018-2019 school year never ended.

Chronic absenteeism will be viewed differently this year throughout the State of Oklahoma as schools find themselves in a new year as well. It has been an issue in the past, and Superintendent McCauley said if your student is not in school, they will probably struggle.

The new policy was adopted on Monday during the Bartlesville Board of Education meeting. State guidelines now call for 90-percent attendance. With a 180-day school year, that would equate to 18 absences or 9 absences a semester.

Previous policy allowed for 10-absences a semester. Superintendent McCauley said they still have options at the site level if a student has a legitimate reason to miss school.