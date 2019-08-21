Posted: Aug 21, 2019 10:30 AMUpdated: Aug 21, 2019 10:34 AM

Max Gross

A 74-year-old Bartlesville man was arrested after alleged incident with an eight-year-old girl. Arturo Garcia is facing a claim of lewd molestation for an incident that occurred on August 7. Garcia appeared at the Washington County Courthouse where special judge Jared Sigler found probable cause for his arrest.

According to an affidavit, Garcia was left alone to supervise the girl for the first time at a residence on the 1200 block of SE Adams Boulevard. It is alleged that Garcia touched the girl over his clothes while the two were sitting on a couch. Then later in the day the girl walked in on Garcia taking a shower. She claimed that Garcia made her touch his genitals.

Bond for Garcia was set at $30,000 with a condition of no contact with the alleged victim. He is due back in court on Wednesday afternoon.