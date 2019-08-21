Posted: Aug 21, 2019 1:58 PMUpdated: Aug 21, 2019 1:58 PM

Ty Loftis

A new school year starts this Thursday in Pawhuska and new classes are being offered to students at both the junior high and senior high level. Epic Charter schools have became extremely popular across the country. Therefore, the Pawhuska school board has approved a virtual learning academy for the coming year. Sixth through twelfth graders are eligible.

Cash said Epic School is the third largest high school in Osage County and they will soon be the largest high school in Tulsa and Oklahoma City. Cash is excited about the opportunity this presents for his students.

It is free of charge to sign up for these courses.