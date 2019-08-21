Posted: Aug 21, 2019 2:29 PMUpdated: Aug 21, 2019 2:29 PM

Ty Loftis

Three defendants are due back at the Osage County Courthouse in Pawhuska at 1 o' clock on Thursday afternoon for the murder of John Adkins.

Toby Bighorse, Daniel Keene and Maurice Kent will go through a motion hearing at that time. All three defendants entered not guilty pleas in April for the October 1 death of Adkins. Motions were filed by the Defense in April, one of which stated that the three defendants had Native American blood. The Defense stated that because the crime occurred on Native American land, the case should be turned over to the United States Attorney's Office.

The four were believed to be traveling in a car north of Pawhuska when an argument broke out and Adkins was stabbed and killed. His body was found 17 days later approximately one mile north of Pawhuska.