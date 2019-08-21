Posted: Aug 21, 2019 2:45 PMUpdated: Aug 21, 2019 2:50 PM

Garrett Giles

Ray of Hope in Bartlesville has become a certified organization in the Nowata, Osage and Washington County area that provides domestic abuse services.

Executive Director Rhonda Hudson said they are the only group in the tri-county are that offers these services since Family Crisis and Counseling Center unexpectedly closed last December. She said the closure of FCCC left a huge gap in the surrounding area in terms of providing services to domestic abuse victim, sexually abused victims, and victims that are experiencing stalking.

Ray of Hope helps victims of abuse access emergency protective orders. Domestic abuse victims can go to Ray of Hope and they will walk them through the paperwork, go to court with them and stay with them through the entire process.

Individual and group counselling sessions are also available at Ray of Hope. Hudson said they go through safety planning with victims. Long-term advocacy on how to keep victims safe no matter what situation they may be in is what the organization aims to do in local communities.

Hudson said they have realized an overlap in domestic abuse with other types of abuse. Where there is domestic abuse, they may see child abuse. Even if child abuse is not experience in the same home where domestic abuse is seen, Hudson said it can be traumatic for a child/children.

Ray of Hope offers child abuse programs as well in light of those situations. Hudson said having all program at a central location is good when it comes to centralizing resources for families. She added that the Delaware Tribe of Indians also has a domestic abuse program that they provide resources through.

Ray of Hope is located at 307 E. 3rd St in Bartlesville and you can call the 24-hour hot line at 918.214.8886 if you need resources and support.