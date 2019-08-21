Posted: Aug 21, 2019 3:16 PMUpdated: Aug 21, 2019 3:16 PM

Ty Loftis

Extra curricular activities such as athletics, agriculture and band have always been offered at Pawhuska Public Schools. Now, the school system has formed another relationship so that students have the opportunity to participate in even more fun activities. Superintendent David Cash is very excited the students will have an opportunity to participate in these classes if they choose.

Cash believes this will continue to unify the school with the city of Pawhuska.

Cash says he has been working with the Oklahoma Arts Council to make this free of charge for students. The school will provide free transportation.