Garrett Giles

Bids for the Will Rogers Complex were rejected by the Bartlesville Board of Education this week.

Superintendent Chuck McCauley said the District's Technology Department is located at the facility along Frank Phillips Boulevard, but that most of the building is rented out to Paths to Independence – a local, private school that works with kids with autism.

Paths to Independence is in their third year in the building. BPS declared the building as surplus and the one bid they received for the building was from PTI. That bid was rejected on Monday.

Superintendent McCauley said they can now move into private negotiations. He said he has visited with Executive Director Clair Bartley with Paths to Independence about the decision and that they will hopefully come to an agreement soon.

If Paths to Independence comes to an agreement with BPS, Superintendent McCauley said PTI will be able to do additional things with the building. He said the District does great things for the kids on the autism spectrum and that they hope to partner with PTI well into the future.