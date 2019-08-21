Posted: Aug 21, 2019 3:50 PMUpdated: Aug 21, 2019 4:45 PM

Garrett Giles

The U.S. Department of Agriculture approved a waiver request by Cherokee Nation that allows the tribe to serve citizens living in Bartlesville through its food distribution program.

Until the waiver approval, citizens eligible for the tribe’s Food Distribution Program that lived in Bartlesville could not receive benefits due to residing in an urban area. Under Food Distribution Program on Indian Reservations regulations, an urban place is defined as having a population of 10,000 or more.

Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. said they are appreciative that the U.S. Department of Agriculture recognized the need and approved the waiver that allows the tribe to better serve its citizens. He said the food distribution program can mean everything to a family, and it is so great that the tribe will be able to now extend that blessing to tribal citizens living in the City of Bartlesville.

Currently, the Cherokee Nation Food Distribution Program serves about 5,100 households per month through its seven food distribution centers inside the tribe’s jurisdiction. The USDA waiver allows the tribe to fill a service gap area of about 3,118 Cherokee Nation citizens in Bartlesville.

Eligible Cherokee Nation citizens living in the city of Bartlesville can begin utilizing the tribe’s Food Distribution Program on Sept. 3. The nearest Cherokee Nation Food Distribution Center facilities to Bartlesville are located in Nowata at 1018 Lenape Drive and Collinsville at 1101 N. 12th.

District 12 member of the Council of the Cherokee Nation Dora Patzkowski said the waiver is a blessing for tribal citizens living in Bartlesville needing that hand-up. She said the Food Distribution Program is such a blessing to Cherokee Nation citizens who are not necessarily looking for a hand-out, but may need a hand-up in life.

Due to regulations beyond the tribe’s control, the Cherokee Nation Council was not able to help citizens in need that lived in Bartlesville until the recently approved waiver.

For more information on the Cherokee Nation Food Distribution Program, visit www.cherokee.org or call 1.800.865.4462.