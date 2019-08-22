Posted: Aug 22, 2019 6:16 AMUpdated: Aug 22, 2019 6:16 AM

Max Gross

Rogers County deputies arrested an Oologah-Talala student ahead of the first day of school. A 14-year-old was taken into custody after a making a violent threat on Snapchat. A fellow student came forward after seeing the threat on the popular messaging app.

Sheriff Mark Walton said the student may have had access to a gun as well. The student is now at a juvenile facility. Walton says it is important to take any threat seriously. The RCSO is also encouraging people to come forward if they see something concerning, before it gets too far.