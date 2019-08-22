Posted: Aug 22, 2019 10:12 AMUpdated: Aug 22, 2019 10:14 AM

Garrett Giles

Convoy of Hope has arrived in Bartlesville to serve thousands in the community this weekend.

The faith-based organization with a passion to feed the world is partnering with local businesses, churches, government agencies and non-profits to spread kindness. Associate Pastor Ike Amaro with Spirit Church explained that the community and Convoy of Hope will provide goods and services like free groceries, health services, haircuts, family portraits, job services, veteran services, a kid’s zone, a hot meal, new children’s shoes, and more, while supplies last.

Identification is not required to attend or participate in the event. Kiddie Park has also be reserved for the event and will be free to you and your child. It will be open from 10:00 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Aug. 24th.

This is a free event that will offer $500,000 in goods and services. All are welcome to attend the Convoy of Hope event in Bartlesville. Rain or shine, the gates will open at 10:00 a.m. at Johnstone Park on Saturday, Aug. 24th.

A volunteer rally will be held at the Bartlesville Community Center at 7:00 p.m. on Friday. In 2018, more than 96,000 Guests of Honor were served by Convoy of Hope Community Events around the country.