Posted: Aug 22, 2019 10:27 AMUpdated: Aug 22, 2019 10:32 AM

Garrett Giles

In case you haven't heard already, Kiddie Park in Bartlesville off of Hensley Boulevard has reopened.

Last Friday, Manager Elaine Lea said an electrical issue forced them to close the park for the weekend. She said there was a broken power line in the ground and only half of Kiddie Park had power.

Again, the problem has been resolved. There was no time frame on when the park would re-open, but the Kiddie Park has been back up and running since Tuesday. Lea said there are so many power lines that have been put in the ground over the years and they had to test each line individually.

On Fridays and Saturdays this weekend and next, the Kiddie Park will be running from 7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. Lea and staff said they hope to see you out there.

(Photo courtesy: The Kiddie Park)