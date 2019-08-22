Posted: Aug 22, 2019 2:05 PMUpdated: Aug 22, 2019 2:50 PM

Garrett Giles

A man is in custody after he threatened the Pawhuska School District and his place of work.

The Pawhuska Police Department say 20-year-old Justin Boone is in custody and has admitted to making the threats. Police Chief Silva said the threats were specific, and that Boone was identified as the suspect by multiple witnesses.

On Facebook, Pawhuska Public Schools said that they had been notified of the threats Thursday morning.

Boone was scheduled to go before a judge at 3:00 p.m. Thursday. He allegedly threatened to shoot up the school and burn down his place of employment. We will have more on this story when it becomes available.