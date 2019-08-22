Posted: Aug 22, 2019 2:37 PMUpdated: Aug 22, 2019 2:50 PM

Garrett Giles

A 49-year-old man was arrested after being suspected of being under the influence of alcohol in Bartlesville on Wednesday evening.

Carl Burns appeared at the Washington County Courthouse on Thursday facing the DUI charge. According to an affidavit, Burns was seen climbing into a white Chevy Lumina and he drove away from his home.

The responding officer found Burns and his vehicle near businesses along Tuxedo Blvd. Burns was located in the driver’s seat and when the officer made contact with Burns, he admitted to drinking all day. He said he was driving from his house to get to the liquor store. Lastly, he admitted to not having a license.

When field tests were administered and failed, Burns was placed under arrest and was taken to the Washington County Jail. Later, Burns took a breath test and blew a .32 on his first attempt. His second attempt produced a .33 reading, which is 4 times the legal limit for alcohol consumption.

The affidavit stated further that Burns had two former DUI convictions. The most recent conviction was in 2012 and it was a felony conviction. His bond was set at $5,000 and he is prohibited from going to an establishment where alcohol is sold or consumed. He is to reappear in court on Friday, Sept. 6th at 9:00 a.m.