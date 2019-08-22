Posted: Aug 22, 2019 4:50 PMUpdated: Aug 22, 2019 4:50 PM

Garrett Giles

Suspected possession of a stolen vehicle led to the arrest of a 48-year old woman in Bartlesville early Wednesday morning.

Angela Moore appeared at the Washington County Courthouse Thursday facing charges of possession of a stolen vehicle, drug paraphernalia and driving under suspension.

According to an affidavit, an officer observed Moore drive the stolen Ford SUV out of an alleyway near On-Cue and onto Adams Boulevard. Dispatch told the officer that it was the same vehicle that was reported as stolen earlier in the shift they served.

A felony traffic stop was conducted once Moore parked her the vehicle at a residence in the 500 Block of Shawnee Avenue. Two empty syringes and a blue glass pipe were discovered in Moore’s purse at that time.

Bond for Moore was set at $3,500. She is to reappear in court on Friday, Sept. 6th at 9:00 a.m.