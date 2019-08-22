Posted: Aug 22, 2019 5:02 PMUpdated: Aug 22, 2019 5:02 PM

Three defendants were back in Osage County court Thursday afternoon for the murder of John Adkins.

Toby Bighorse, Maurice Kent and Daniel Keene are being charged with first or second degree murder in the alternative for the October 1 shooting death of Adkins. At Thursday’s court appearance, the Defense was trying to argue that the murder happened on Indian land and that it would be out of the State’s jurisdiction.

Investigator for the Osage County Sheriff’s Office, Bill Gee was first called to the stand. Gee was one of the first investigators to make contact with Adkins’ body. Gee testified that he believed the incident didn’t take place Indian land.

Tyson Johnson, General Manager of Sooner Cattle Company, was also called to the stand. It was discovered that the murder occurred on Johnson’s land and he testified that his land isn’t Indian owned.

Melissa Curry, the Real Estate Manager for the Osage Nation, was also called to the stand. She testified that there is no parcel of land touching Johnson’s land that is Indian owned. Keene was also called to the stand and testified that it occurred on Johnson’s property.

After hearing testimony from witnesses, the judge decided that there was enough evidence for the State of Oklahoma to proceed in its prosecution. The defendants are next due back in court on Wednesday at 9 a.m.