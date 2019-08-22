Posted: Aug 22, 2019 5:11 PMUpdated: Aug 22, 2019 5:13 PM

Garrett Giles

Friday is the last day to cast your votes to help Martha's Task receive $25,000 from State Farm.

Martha's Task in Bartlesville is one of the Top 200 finalists in the State Farm Neighborhood Assist grant program. Executive Director Laura Walton explained that Martha's Task would use the money to help low income women in the community.

Wages are paid to their clients. All profits go towards the clients. Martha's Task relies entirely on financial support and donations, so this $25,000 from State Farm would make a big difference for the non-profit.

The money would also boost programs that Martha's Task offers. It would help with transportation as well. Established in 2000 in Bartlesville, Martha's Task helps empower low income women through supportive seamstress training and crafting programs.

Martha's Task provides job training to low income women in the community serving some of the most vulnerable populations including the homeless, mentally ill, domestic violence victims and those who are marginalized by the difficulties of living in poverty. In addition to seamstress training, the organization provides an emergency assistance program through which women can earn cash for an immediate need such as bill, prescription or groceries.

Items created in Martha’s Task programs are sold in the organization’s store at 718 S. Johnstone Ave. and at Bartlesville Farmers Market.

To learn more about Martha’s Task visit the organization’s downtown office and store, drop by the website at www.marthastask.com, call 918-336-8275 or follow the group on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Linkedin.

Voting is open until the end of the day Friday, Aug. 23rd. We have a link to the voting site here. You get 10 votes per day that can go towards Martha's Task.