Posted: Aug 23, 2019 9:39 AMUpdated: Aug 23, 2019 9:39 AM

Garrett Giles

More hydrant testing and flushing will take place in the City of Bartlesville next week.

Beginning Monday, Aug. 26th, crews from the Water Utilities Department will flush and test hydrants in Zones 4 and 20.

Circle Mountain encompasses the Zone 4 work. When that work is through, crews will move to Zone 20, which includes Highway 123 going west on Highway 60 to Hazelette Lane. It will include the Bartlesville Municipal Airport and Osage Meadows.

Crews will be flushing Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. until the areas are complete.