Garrett Giles

“Coffee with the Congressman” is an open forum that will allow constituents to ask Oklahoma Representative Kevin Hern questions next week.

Radio host Russell Mills will moderate the event at the Tulsa VFW Post 577 located at 1109 E. 6th Street on Monday, Aug. 26th from 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. Constituents that attend the event will have the opportunity to write down their questions for Mills to ask Rep. Hern.

If you attend the event, you are encouraged to have your question ready when you arrive so Rep. Hern can answer as many questions possible. Anyone who cannot attend can send questions via email. That email is RepKevinHern@mail.house.gov.