The Board of Osage County Commissioners will meet Monday morning for a regularly scheduled meeting at the courthouse in Pawhuska.

Executive Director for Osage County Tourism, Kelly Bland, will be at the meeting giving a report on how much money has been spent in the county over the last month. Bland will also be requesting money for upcoming events, including the National Indian Taco Championship in Pawhuska and Heritage Days in Fairfax.

April Thompson of Hominy EMS will be at the meeting discussing the proposed EMS Advisory Board and the analysis survey.

After being tabled for nearly a month now, the commissioners will also consider signing an upgraded fairgrounds policy and procedures manual. The commissioners will also attempt to fill out a job description sheet for the managerial position at the Osage County Fairgrounds.

District Two Commissioner Kevin Pasley will consider signing a service agreement with Guy Engineering Services to make embankment repairs along Holt Rd.

The commissioners will also go into executive session to interview applicants for the vacant E-911 position.

That meeting starts at 10 o’ clock in the morning for anyone interested in attending.