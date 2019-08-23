Posted: Aug 23, 2019 10:34 AMUpdated: Aug 23, 2019 10:34 AM

Ty Loftis

Less than a week remains for registered voters in Osage County to apply for absentee ballots so that they could be mailed to them for the September 10th Pawhuska School Special Bond Election. This bond will deal strictly with transportation services for the school.

The County Election Board must receive applications by Wednesday, September 4th so that the vote can be counted for the election.

Voters may apply in person at the County Election Board Office in Pawhuska, or by way of fax, mail or e-mail. An online version of the form is available at elections.ok.gov. Any registered voter can send in an absentee ballot without giving a reason.

Sample ballots are available at the Election Board Office, located at 630 Kihekah Ave. in Pawhuska from 9 to 4 Monday through Friday. For any questions, call the Election Board at 918-287-3036.