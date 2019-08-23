Posted: Aug 23, 2019 10:40 AMUpdated: Aug 23, 2019 10:43 AM

Garrett Giles

Members of Ray of Hope in Bartlesville and the Nowata Multi-Disciplinary Team went to the Dallas Crimes Against Children Conference last week.

Ray of Hope Executive Director Rhonda Hudson said the internationally recognized conference focuses on training professionals that handle crime cases against children. She said 250 kids are seen each year that Ray of Hope intervenes for where there is alleged child sexual abuse, physical abuse or domestic violence.

Representatives from law enforcement, child protective services, and SAFE N.O.W. from Bartlesville and the surrounding area were able to attend. Ray of Hope's forensic interviewer also attended the conference in Dallas. In total, 7 community leaders attended the training event.

Child trafficking and other forms of child maltreatment were covered. Grant funding has allowed Ray of Hope and others to attend conferences like this conference in Dallas. Each team gets some money from the State budget to attend. They also get some money from an account called CAMA (Child Abuse Multi-Disciplinary Account).

All teams like the one in Washington County or Nowata County are eligible if they meet certain criteria. Ray of Hope aims to be nationally-accredited child advocacy center. That means the strive to meet certain standards in the community to make them eligible for State funding so they can provide training for leaders that are intervening in child abuse investigations.

Hudson said Ray of Hope wants to raise awareness and help people recognize child abuse in the Nowata, Osage and Washington counties. She said the community-based training is for any school, community group, church or any group that is willing to have Ray of Hope equip them with the proper tools to prevent child abuse.

If you would like to be equipped with tools to help prevent child abuse in the community, you can call Ray of Hope at 918.337.6177. You can visit their website as well at rayofhopeac.org.