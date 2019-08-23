Posted: Aug 23, 2019 11:43 AMUpdated: Aug 23, 2019 12:09 PM

Garrett Giles

The Bartlesville Area History Museum has announced a new exhibit called “The Mystery and Appeal of Shin’enkan.”

Mary Winn Dills, who served as the former curator/caretaker of the Joe Price home, will be the featured speaker during an upcoming event on the exhibit. “Focus on Art Shin’enkan — Home of the Faraway Heart” film, a production of Rogers State University TV, will also be shown during the event.

BAHM Collections Manager Debbie Neece says Shin’enKan was the extraordinary home designed and built by Bruce A. Goff, an American architect, well known by his leanings of natural and earthy use of things from nature in the design and building of structures, with often showy and colorful objects. She said he built many homes as well as other buildings in Oklahoma and elsewhere. The Bartlesville home he built for Joe Price, son of H. C. Price, was once a citywide topic for discussion. The Architectural phenomenon was built and located on the Price’s family estate, Starview Farm South of Bartlesville.

The Price family donated Shin’enKan to the University of Oklahoma College of Architecture as a memorial to Goff and to be used as a “think tank” for architectural students. It was also a popular attraction for tourists and was open for tours and private parties. Two private citizens purchased the structure from OU in June 1996 and an agreement was made to lease the property to “Friends of Shin’enkan,” who would care for and run the facility. However, the extraordinary structure was burned to the ground by arsonists on Dec. 26, 1996. The case was never solved.

The “The Mystery and Appeal of Shin’enkan” exhibit presentation is set for noon to 1:30 p.m. on Aug. 28th at the Bartlesville Area History Museum, located on the fifth floor of City Hall, 401 S. Johnstone Ave.