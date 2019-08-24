Posted: Aug 24, 2019 2:25 PMUpdated: Aug 23, 2019 2:42 PM

Garrett Giles

The Washington County Commissioners have a brief regularly scheduled meeting on Monday.

A County deed for property acquired at resale will be discussed first. It relates to the sale of Tract 2 of Circle Mountain.

A report to officers from Washington County Adult Drug Court for the Month of July.

Lastly, an additional requisitioning officer for the Commissioners’ General and Fairground Accounts will be considered.

The meeting will be held on the second floor of the Administration Building located at 400 S. Johnstone Ave. in Downtown Bartlesville. The meeting will start at 9:30 a.m.