Posted: Aug 23, 2019 2:26 PMUpdated: Aug 23, 2019 2:26 PM

Ty Loftis

A Bartlesville man was arrested Thursday morning on charges of possession of paraphernalia, possession of marijuana and a felon being in possession of a firearm.

Ronald Viles was the passenger in a vehicle that got pulled over at 420 SW 14th Street. The officer noticed Viles making furtive movements in the vehicle. He was also slightly bent over and stuffing something into the seat or floorboard.

When waiting for the driver, William McGuire, to get his driver’s license and insurance information, the officer asked Viles what he had been stuffing into the seat. Viles advised that he had dropped his lighter and that he was picking it up.

When Viles spoke, the officer noticed that Viles’ artery in his neck was pulsing very hard and that he was almost hyperventilating. Viles would not make eye contact with the officer. These were all signs that something illegal may be in the car.

The officer called for backup so that K-9 Officers could see if anything illegal was in the car. Upon arrival, they immediately ran to the vehicle. Under the passenger seat was a red, “hyper tough” bag. Inside the bag was a black .357 magnum Llama revolver loaded with six hollow point bullets. In the glove box, the officer found two plastic baggies with a green, leafy substance. This was later identified as marijuana. Officers also found two backpacks and in the backpacks, officers found a glass meth pipe, two syringes, scales and plastic baggies.

Viles, along with another passenger, Diana Fritchie were both read their Miranda Rights. The officer asked Fritchie who the gun, drugs and backpacks belonged to. She claimed the backpack, but said the drugs and gun were McGuire’s. Fritchie is also being charged with possession of paraphernalia.

Viles’ bond was set at $7,500.