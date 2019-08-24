Posted: Aug 24, 2019 2:38 PMUpdated: Aug 23, 2019 2:43 PM

Garrett Giles

A Budget Board Meeting will take place on Monday and the Washington County Commissioners will consider re-appropriating County Funds.

While the agenda does not specifically mention Courthouse improvements, the Commissioners did discuss giving $10,000 to fix noticeable security deficiencies in the facility last Monday. Commissioner Mitch Antle said security is a must for the first floor of the courthouse.

The Budget Board meeting will be held on the second floor of the Administration Building located at 400 S. Johnstone Ave. in Downtown Bartlesville. The meeting will start at 1:30 p.m.

Lieutenant Jonathan Robertson from the Washington County Sheriff's Office presented noticeable security deficiencies at the Courthouse last Monday, Aug. 19th.

The presentation included recommendations to the Commissioners on how those deficiencies could be improved.

As you come in from the front doors of the courthouse and take a left through the facility’s metal detector system, you can see the security desk where deputies usually sit. To the left of the desk is an opening, and they are looking to enclose that to the desk.

As for the desk itself, they hope to elevate it by 14 inches with an improved bullet resistant front. It gives the deputies a vantage point if a situation were to escalate on the first floor of the building. This is aimed at giving deputies a better overview of that area of the courthouse. Currently, the desk is low to the ground and officers can be hidden from sight.

A temporary holding facility will also be put into place. Lt. Robertson said this would help them handle issues surrounding juvenile suspects, witnesses, petitioners for restraining orders, or random civilian incidents that are deemed dangerous.

Phase 2 of the project would include a turn style used in Federal Courthouses as a direct exit and not an entrance. Right now, people can enter the front entrance and dart to the right without going through the metal detector. Deputies would also be trailing behind the individual if they chose to run for the stair case to the south that leads to the court rooms. This would force people entering the building to go to the left towards security without the temptation of avoiding it all together.

On top of security improvements, Lt. Robertson confirmed with the Commissioners that deputies make the rounds in each government building in Downtown Bartlesville. Before the day kicks off, all officers report to the courthouse to go over the day's expectations before they part ways.

A total of $6,500 was requested for the projects, but the Commissioners awarded $10,000 for additional security features if they are deemed necessary. The funds would come from the sales tax or building maintenance fund.