Posted: Aug 25, 2019 2:55 PMUpdated: Aug 23, 2019 2:55 PM

Garrett Giles

A telephone town hall with Congressman Markwayne Mullin will take place on Monday, Aug. 26th at 6:00 p.m.

To join the call, you can dial 877.229.8493. You also have to dial a passcode. The passcode is 111439. Participants can also sign up to be called when the event starts by visiting vekeo.com/repmullin/.

Congressman Mullin said telephone town halls allow him to hear directly from his constituents about situations impacting their families. He said he will give an update on what he has been working on in Washington as well.

All telephone town halls are subject to last minute cancellation. In the event of a cancellation, Congressman Mullin’s Facebook and Twitter pages will provide the update.