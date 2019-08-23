Posted: Aug 23, 2019 5:40 PMUpdated: Aug 23, 2019 5:40 PM

Two accidents occurred simultaneously on Washington Boulevard in Bartlesville on Friday evening.

One accident involving several vehicles occurred on Washington Blvd and SE Adams Road. Another accident occurred on Washington Blvd just south of Stride Bank (formerly known as Central National Bank) near Redbud Lane.

So far, only one woman involved in the accident near Redbud Ln along Washington Blvd. said she felt back and neck pains and EMS was requested to take her to the Jane Phillips Medical Center in Bartlesville. No other injuries have been reported so far. We will have more on this story when it becomes available.