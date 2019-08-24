News
Posted: Aug 24, 2019 8:21 PMUpdated: Aug 24, 2019 8:25 PM
Convoy of Hope Serves Thousands on Saturday
Garrett Giles
2,782 Guests of Honor were served by churches, non-profits, local businesses and other groups that partnered with Convoy of Hope on Saturday.
The faith-based organization provided free services from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.at Johnstone Park. The Kiddie Park was also open from 10:00 a.m. to noon while the Convoy of Hope event was going on.
$500,000 of goods and services were provided on Saturday. That list of services that were offered and the numbers of those impacted goes as followed:
2,782 Guests
1,392 Volunteers
4,174 Total on site (over 10-percent of population).
21 Participating churches.
50 Total organizations
1,808 Prayed with
19 Salvation
169 Requested Connections follow up.
5,000 Bags of groceries
3,380 Lunches
990 Children’s shoes
3,000 Bombas socks
800 Gardens distributed
126 Family portraits by 9 photographers
325 Haircuts by 49 stylists
450 Served in Health Services by 9 Orgs
300 Vision Tests
215 Served in Job & Career by 3 Orgs
75 Job applications filled out
12,000 Plum product distributed
345 Served in Community Services by 21 Orgs
370 Veterans served by 4 orgs
79 Single moms requested follow up from The Caring People.
Plus 2,535 shaved Ice with 35 gallons of syrup.
(Statistics courtesy of Spirit Church)
Volunteers arrived at 7:00 a.m. to participate in the event, and prepare for the Guests of Honor that were looking for free services. All leftover goods (I.e. groceries) went to local non-profits that help feed the communities we know and love. And that was the mission of Convoy of Hope this weekend: to show the community love through the unified body of Christ.
