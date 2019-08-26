Posted: Aug 26, 2019 2:49 PMUpdated: Aug 26, 2019 2:49 PM

Max Gross

The Nowata County commissioners corrected a clerical issue at Monday morning’s meeting. The board retracted a motion that established a 911 Trust Authority only to bring it back in the form of a resolution. The authority was improperly established at last week’s meeting.

The five-member committee will be tasked with continuing the process of bringing E911 to Nowata County. The authority will act independently from the county commissioners. Three members were sworn in at the meeting. Commissioner Burke Larue, City of Nowata police chief Mike McElhaney and Nowata County sheriff Mirta Hallett. South Coffeyville city councilman Jerome Gnatek and fire chief Rocky Seals are expected to be sworn in on Tuesday, September 3.