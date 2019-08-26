Posted: Aug 26, 2019 2:55 PMUpdated: Aug 26, 2019 2:56 PM

Ty Loftis

The Board of Osage County Commissioners met for a regularly scheduled meeting at the courthouse in Pawhuska and got a number of things accomplished.

Executive Director for Tourism in Osage County, Kelly Bland, was at the meeting. Bland said things have been going well across the county and that she has seen a lot of tourism dollars come into the county. She was also there requesting money for various events upcoming in the county.

The Board granted Bland $1,100 for Heritage Days, which will take place in Fairfax in October. She also received $1,500 to be used for the National Indian Taco Championship, which will take place in Pawhuska. That event will also take place in October. Bland also received funds for the Roy Clark Run for Special Needs Barrel Race and the Pioneer Cutting Horse Association event.

Randall Jones worked up a list of items regarding what the job description and duties of the Osage County Fairgrounds Manager would be. It was noted that the list he gave out needs to be condensed within the next week.

The commissioners signed a service agreement with Guy Engineering Services Inc. to make embankment repairs along Holt Rd. in District Two. The commissioners also selected Lucas Buildings to make improvements to a shop in District one over in McCord. They were the lowest bidder at just over $34,000.

Delores Covington was appointed to a two-year term as a tenant commissioner of the Housing Authority of Osage County.

The next regularly scheduled Board of Osage County Commissioners meeting will be next Monday at 10 o' clock in the morning.