Posted: Aug 26, 2019 3:24 PMUpdated: Aug 26, 2019 3:24 PM

Max Gross

Two jury trials will run this week at the Washington County Courthouse. Twelve-member jury panels were selected on Monday, with opening statements set to begin on Tuesday.

18-year-old Wyatt Wheeler is facing four charges of lewd molestation and one count forcible sodomy for incidents that occurred in March through May 2017. Wheeler was 16 years old when the alleged incidents took place. Judge Russell Vaclaw is presiding over the case.

Also, Erich Colliver is being tried on a count of rape of a minor child. It is alleged that Colliver forced a 16-year-old girl to perform sexual acts. District judge Linda Thomas is presiding over this trial. Both trials are set to start at 9 a.m. on Tuesday.