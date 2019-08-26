Posted: Aug 26, 2019 3:25 PMUpdated: Aug 26, 2019 3:50 PM

Garrett Giles

A Bartlesville man was arrested for making terroristic threats toward the school on Monday afternoon.

An anonymous tip was presented to the Criminal Investigation Division who responded promptly to work alongside administrators and the school resource officer at Bartlesville High School. Together they were able to determine the origin of the threats to an adult student.

The BPD said Matthew Conner allegedly made the threats to the school. They say he admitted to investigators that he was not serious with his threats to the school, but was hoping his threats would have him expelled from school.

Conner said he was remorseful for his actions. Nevertheless, he was arrested on a felony charge of Terroristic Threats.

In a statement, BPS’s Communications Director Granger Meador said: “Upon arrest, the student was not in possession of any weapons and there was no reason to presume any students or staff members were in immediate danger. The high school administration is cooperating with and appreciates the help of the Bartlesville Police Department in helping keep our schools safe.”