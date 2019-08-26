Posted: Aug 26, 2019 4:44 PMUpdated: Aug 26, 2019 4:48 PM

Garrett Giles

U.S. Representative for Oklahoma’s Kevin Hern will hold an open forum to hear from constituents in Washington County later in the week.

Rep. Hern says he has had some fantastic discussions with constituents in the First District in the last several weeks. He held ‘Coffee with the Congressman’ in Tulsa last week.

If you attend the forum, you will have the opportunity to write down your questions for Rep. Hern. You are encouraged to have your questions ready when you arrive.

The forum will be held at the Washington County Adult Day Center located at 300 E. Angus Ave in Dewey on Thursday, Aug. 29th.

Anyone who cannot attend is welcome to submit questions on Representative Kevin Hern’s Facebook page or email RepKevinHern@mail.house.gov.