Posted: Aug 27, 2019 5:45 AMUpdated: Aug 27, 2019 5:46 AM

Tom Davis

Severe storms produced a lot of lightning overnight, and firefighters believe it led to a huge house fire in Talala.

Everyone was able to get out of the house with no injuries when the fire started around 10:30 p.m. Monday night.

A lightning strike is likely to be the cause of that blaze.

A tornado was indicated on radar in southeast Nowata County last night during the storms—we are awaiting damage reports from that incident.

And parts of Osage County was hit with hail, high winds and heavy rains last night.