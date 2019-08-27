Posted: Aug 27, 2019 9:22 AMUpdated: Aug 27, 2019 11:06 AM

Garrett Giles

When the Bartlesville Development Authority meets next, they will enter into an executive session.

Once the executive session concludes, the BDA will move down to their one business item that will be presented by David King. The authority will discuss and possibly take action on a request for modification of the June 2015 loan agreement with Green Country Village. They may look to include a waiver of compliance issues regarding Fixed Charge Coverage Ratio, amending and restating the Fixed Charge Coverage Ratio, and format of Financial Statements.

The Bartlesville Development Authority will meet in the Bartlesville Chamber of Commerce Depot located at 201 SW Keeler Ave on Wednesday, Aug. 28th. The meeting is set to begin at 8:00 a.m.