Posted: Aug 27, 2019 1:41 PMUpdated: Aug 27, 2019 1:41 PM

Ty Loftis

The Bartlesville Redevelopment Trust Authority will meet for a regularly scheduled meeting Wednesday afternoon to discuss items dealing with the budget.

The board will first review and look to accept the July financial report. They will also consider approving an amendment to the 2020 fiscal year BRTA budget.

The Executive Director will give a report on activities going on in TIF's 1 and 2 as well. That meeting begins at 3:30 in the afternoon at City Hall for anyone interested in attending.