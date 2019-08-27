Posted: Aug 27, 2019 1:51 PMUpdated: Aug 27, 2019 4:08 PM

Max Gross

A 19-year-old Bartlesville High School student who made a bomb threat appeared in court on Tuesday. Matthew Conner was arraigned on charges of making a bomb threat. He appeared over teleconference from the Washington County Jail. Bond was set at $100,000 for the felony charge.

According to an affidavit, Conner reported to the school resource officer that he had slapped another student. However, he did not provide the name. Conner later stated the incident did not happen and he just wanted to get expelled. When that did not work he sent in the threat on the Crimestoppers P3 tips app.

The threat read, “If this Matthew Conner person is not expelled then I will have my friend come to the school and we will kill everyone in it and will blow the school apart.” Conner said he posted the threat from his Chromebook in class. Conner said he never had any intent to carry out the threat. He is due back in court on September 6.