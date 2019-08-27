Posted: Aug 27, 2019 2:07 PMUpdated: Aug 27, 2019 2:07 PM

Ty Loftis

Pawhuska High School will be holding a blood drive tomorrow inside the lobby of the field house for anyone who is able to make it. You may sign up at the high school office or at OBI.org.

Everyone who participates will receive a coupon for a free honey butter chicken biscuit from Whataburger. There will also be T-shirts available while supplies last.

The event runs from 8:30 in the morning until 2 in the afternoon. Participants must have a photo ID with them when signing up.