Posted: Aug 27, 2019 2:10 PMUpdated: Aug 27, 2019 3:17 PM

Garrett Giles

A briefing between the Washington County Commissioners and the United States Capitol regarding energy dominance and infrastructure was held recently.

Commissioner Mitch Antle said there is $80 billion dollars that may come down from the Federal Government over a four year period to help with infrastructure across the nation. There are supposedly two versions of a plan that will have to come together or "marry" as Commissioner Antle said. There are still changes to come.

Energy dominance was another big discussion item as mentioned. As a nation, Commissioner Antle said he believes we are postured in a position appropriately and accordingly to handle our energy needs long-term. A solid 20-year energy dominance plan is expected from the Federal Government.

Commissioner Antle said the Trump Administration has been more actively involved in County Government. He said they normally do not see this kind of involvement in County Government from the Federal-level, but he said this level of involvement for the Federal Government is going to be positive and it will be of benefit to everyone across the nation.

Sitting on the Finance, Inter-Governmental Affairs and Pensions Subcommittee for the National Association of County Commissioners, Commissioner Antle said the briefing with the White House was the inter-governmental affairs portion of discussion because it brought several forms of government to the table. That includes Tribal, Federal, State and Local government.