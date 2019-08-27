Posted: Aug 27, 2019 3:22 PMUpdated: Aug 27, 2019 3:22 PM

Hominy EMS has officially switched over to the Osage County Dispatch System. If you live in the Hominy area and need an ambulance, please call 911.

When dialing the Hominy Police Department requesting an ambulance, you will be re-directed to the Osage County Sheriff's Office. Hominy EMS encourages you to skip that step and call 911 because every second counts in an emergency.

You can still reach the Hominy Police and Fire Department. This will have no effect on their day-to-day operations. The number to reach the police department is 918-885-4545 and the number to reach the fire department is 918-885-2328.