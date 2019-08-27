Posted: Aug 27, 2019 3:29 PMUpdated: Aug 27, 2019 3:31 PM

Garrett Giles

Oklahoma Wesleyan University has planned an inauguration ceremony for its sixth University President.

The inauguration of Dr. James A. Dunn will be held on Friday, Oct. 11th at the Lyon Chapel and Fine Arts Center on the OKWU campus in Bartlesville. The ceremony will begin at 10:00 a.m.

The OKWU Board of Trustees requests the honor of your presence for the occasion. To RSVP for the function, you may visit the university's website – okwu.edu.

The new era at Oklahoma Wesleyan University actually began in June as Dr. Jim Dunn officially took office June 1st. It was on that day that he stepped into his role as the sixth president of OKWU.

Dr. Dunn in a statement released in June, said: “Wendy and I are honored to be appointed as the President and First Lady of Oklahoma Wesleyan University.” He went on to say: “We thank God for the strong and faithful foundations we are standing on to build the next OKWU well into the future. Coupled with our excitement to return to Bartlesville, prayers are appreciated as we continue to rely on the Lord’s supernatural help and provision for giving leadership to the Oklahoma Wesleyan community and beyond.”

While many candidates were considered for the role, the Board of Trustees voted unanimously in March 2019 to elect Dr. Dunn as the next president following the retirement of Dr. Everett Piper.

Dr. Dunn is an alumnus of Oklahoma Wesleyan University and a former member of the Board of Trustees, having served the OKWU community directly in numerous ways over the years. Dr. Dunn has taught at OKWU, Wesley Seminary, and Indiana Wesleyan University and served in many leadership roles on boards within the Wesleyan community.

Dr. Dunn is also a graduate of Asbury Theological Seminary and Trinity Evangelical Divinity School. He served as a local church pastor for fifteen years, and since 2016 has served as vice-president of church relations for the Wesleyan Investment Foundation, whose mission is to encourage and help local churches reach their next level of ministry effectiveness.

Before moving to Oklahoma and joining the OKWU community, Dr. Dunn and his wife, Wendy—also an OKWU alumnus—resided in McCordsville, Indiana. They have four children between them, Dr. Dunn has a son and daughter and one grandchild, and Wendy has two daughters.

The OKWU community says it is extremely blessed to be able to call Dr. Jim Dunn—a man who has dedicated so much of his life to the service of God and others — the new president of Oklahoma Wesleyan. An inauguration celebration for President Dunn is planned for the fall.