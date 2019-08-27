Posted: Aug 27, 2019 5:20 PMUpdated: Aug 27, 2019 5:23 PM

Garrett Giles

The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office has recovered $290,000 in stolen property last weekend.

On Tuesday, the CCSO said three suspects were arrested on the scene, including Bartlesville residents Terry Mensch and Whitney Cook. Raymond Lane from Bristow was the third suspect that was arrested for burglary, interference with law enforcement, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, theft and criminal possession of a firearm by convicted felon. Mensch was arrested for theft, burglary and possession of stolen property while Cook was arrested for theft and possession of stolen property.

Officers from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office assisted the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office and the County Attorney throughout the weekend. The property recovered is associated with the five thefts from the two counties and other jurisdictions in Oklahoma. Deputies and officers in those jurisdictions were also asked for assistance in this matter for approximately three weeks.

The investigation is on-going and we will have more information when it becomes available.