Posted: Aug 28, 2019 8:22 AMUpdated: Aug 28, 2019 8:22 AM

Tom Davis

Published reports say Purdue Pharma and the thousands of state and local governments suing the maker of OxyContin over the deadly opioid crisis are negotiating a $10 billion to $12 billion settlement.

Under the deal, the Sackler family would give up ownership of the company.

Meanwhile, Oklahoma's legal fight against the opioid industry has racked up settlements and judgments of nearly $1 billion, but as the numbers keep rising and so do concerns over how that money will be spent.

Experts say the $572 million judgment issued Monday against consumer products giant Johnson & Johnson could pay for a year's worth of statewide drug-treatment efforts. But the company has already announced plans to appeal, which could tie up the money for years.