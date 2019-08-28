Posted: Aug 28, 2019 1:09 PMUpdated: Aug 28, 2019 1:48 PM

Garrett Giles

The 105th Washington County Free Fair will be here before we know it.

Chairman Shannon Adcock said they have their theme set for the occasion. This year, the theme focuses on Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics. Adcock said STEM is a hot topic in today's society.

STEM was the chosen theme for the year because Free Fair Board members wanted to show that the fair is not all about livestock. Instead, the Free Fair covers everything you can do in the world today. STEM activities and other great things will be available to you next week.

Free Fair Board Member Kristie Hatlestad said 4-H and FFA kids will also get to display the projects they work on year-round. She said it is good for these students to share their projects with the public.

The Washington County Free Fair is set for Thursday, Sept. 5th and runs through Saturday, Sept. 7th at the Washington County Fair Building in Dewey. Admission is free and open to the public. The Free Fair will open daily at 9:00 a.m. A long list of events can be found below: