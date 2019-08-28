Posted: Aug 28, 2019 1:56 PMUpdated: Aug 28, 2019 1:56 PM

Max Gross

A Bartlesville resident was arrested after fraudulently using a social security number to obtain a loan. Mauro Gonzalez was charged with felony identity theft during arraignments at the Washington County Courthouse on Wednesday.

According to affidavit, the victim resides in Central California and had noticed fraudulent activity in regards to her social security number. Records show that Gonzalez used the social security number to open a loan account at Dixie Finance in Bartlesville. Staff at the loan office claimed that Gonzalez has had the account since 2009.

Gonzalez told police that he entered the country illegally roughly 30 years ago. At that time he purchased a green card and a social security number. Gonzalez claimed that he had been using the number ever since. His bond was set at $5,000.