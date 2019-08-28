Posted: Aug 28, 2019 2:13 PMUpdated: Aug 28, 2019 2:18 PM

Garrett Giles

The Bartlesville Community Center will soon host Bartlesville's Got Talent and you are invited to attend the talent show for charity.

There will be 13 different acts for you to enjoy. Jane Sears said there will be a first, second and third place award, but that there will be a People's Choice Award that you can be involved in as well. She said they wanted to include 13 non-profits to participate in this event and earn some money.

If a performer is judged to come in first, second or third, or if they didn't place at all, the tickets you submit will go towards the People's Choice Award winner. Whatever performer(s) have the most tickets in their voting box will win the honor.

The non-profit they selected to perform for will get a third of their voting dollars. The ticket(s) you purchase for the event will get you five votes. Additional votes will be available for a dollar each.

This event is made possible by the partnership of two organizations: the Washington County School Supplies Drive and the Lowe Family Young Scholars. They, too, will get a third of the voting dollars. The WCSSD provides supplies to students who couldn't afford supplies otherwise. The Lowe Young Family Scholars look to identify and help students wanting to go to college.

America's Got Talent and Britain's Got Talent are popular shows, but inspiration for Bartlesville's Got Talent was sparked by an idea that was brought up in the community 35 years ago. The idea has been around ever since and it is thriving as one of the more popular fundraising events in the Bartlesville Community.

The event at the Bartlesville Community Center is set for Saturday, Sept. 7th at 7:00 p.m. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased at the BCC, which is located at 300 SE Adams Boulevard. You can call them at 918.337.2787 as well or you can visit their website - bartlesvillecommunitycenter.com.