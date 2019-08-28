News
OKLAHOMA
Posted: Aug 28, 2019 3:04 PMUpdated: Aug 28, 2019 3:07 PM
Study: Oklahomans Are Some of the Worst Drivers in the U-S
Do you get a little frustrated with your fellow drivers? There is likely a very good reason for that.
A new study is showing that Oklahomans are some of the worst drivers in the nation. According to SmartAsset, Oklahoma ranks as number 18 in the country for bad drivers.
According to the study, Oklahoma has about four DUI arrests per 1,000 drivers, and about one deadly crash per 100 million vehicle miles traveled. The state did a little better with the percentage of drivers carrying insurance which was 89.5%.
Texas drivers tied with Nevada and Florida as number four. Missouri rounded at the top 10 at number 10. Arkansas drivers were ranked at number 11.
Mississippi and Alabama were ranked as the worst states on the list.
