Posted: Aug 28, 2019 3:15 PMUpdated: Aug 28, 2019 3:19 PM
Oklahoma Group Challenges Move Block Permitless Carry Law
Tom Davis/AP/The Oklahoman
The Oklahoma Second Amendment Association is challenging efforts that would put on hold a new permitless carry law until voters weigh in on the issue.
The law passed earlier this year will allow Oklahoma residents to openly carry guns without a background check or training. The new law takes effect Nov. 1, but efforts are now underway for a statewide referendum on the measure.
The Oklahoman reports that the association filed a legal challenge Monday to the wording of the referendum petition, calling it inaccurate and misleading. Second Amendment Association President Don Spencer called the statewide vote a waste of time.
