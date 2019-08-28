Posted: Aug 28, 2019 3:23 PMUpdated: Aug 28, 2019 3:28 PM

Garrett Giles

The Washington County Sheriff's Office has some time before this fundraising effort takes place but they are excited to see you for the 5th Annual Cops and Rodders event.

Sheriff Scott Owen said it all started with former Sheriff Rick Silver and former Undersheriff Steve Johnson. He said they did an excellent job for the Sheriff's Office and worked tirelessly to get the current correctional facility built.

To Sheriff Owen, Silver and Johnson created a tradition of excellence the current staff at the Sheriff's Office is looking to build off of and surpass. As a team and a family, Sheriff Owen said they are going to work together to keep everything running smooth and make Washington County one of the best counties to live in in Oklahoma.

During the 5th Annual Cops and Rodders event, there will be plenty of fun for all to enjoy. Sheriff Owen said there will be classic cars to be seen and fellowship to be had. He added that the event will allow you to tour the facility and see how your tax dollars are working at the Sheriff's Office in Bartlesville.

Businesses around Washington County will contribute to the door prizes that will be available for the event. Burgers, hot dogs, chips and sodas will be sold as well. Last year, the Oklahoma Sooners and the Oklahoma State Cowboys were playing while the event was going on, so they pulled out a TV to watch the games on with the public.

All profits from the event will go towards the Sheriff's Reserve Fund that will be used for the food baskets for the needy in Washington County. The funds will also be used to give Christmas gifts for needy children County-wide to ensure everyone has a happy holiday season.

For more entry form information for the event, call 918.332.4000. You can drop by the Sheriff's Office located at 611 SW Adams Boulevard in Bartlesville as well. To pre-register for the event costs $20. The price bumps up to $25 the day of the event.

Everything will take place at the Washington County Sheriff's Office on Saturday, Oct. 5th. The Cops and Rodders event will run from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.