Posted: Aug 28, 2019 4:18 PMUpdated: Aug 28, 2019 4:18 PM

Ty Loftis

The Bartlesville Redevelopment Trust Authority met for its monthly meeting at city hall Wednesday afternoon. Director Chris Wilson talked about the possibility of adding living spaces to downtown Bartlesville.

The group who performed this study will be back in September to share the results and say what the next step of action should be.

Wilson also stated that he believes Crossing on Second should be open by the new year. This is a wine bar set to open up downtown.

The board also accepted the July 2019 financial reports. Debbie Mueggenborg said with it being the first month of the fiscal year, there wasn't much to report.